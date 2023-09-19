Srinagar Premier League: Two Matches Played

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- Two matches of the Srinagar Premier League took place on Monday at Synthetic Turf TRC here.
In the first game, Kashmir Avengers FC played Jhelum FC. It was a hard-fought contest, with the Avengers taking the lead via Abid in the 24th minute. Leading 1-0 at half time, Kashmir Avengers doubled their lead through Farhan, who found the back of thein 61st minute. Abid was awarded player of the match for leading Kashmir Avengers FC to a 2-0 win.
In the second game of the day, Ali Jana FC locked horns with J&K Police XI. The Police side lead through Ishfaq in the 33rd minute. Ali Jana had chances to equalise, but failed to convert their opportunities. J&K Police held on to their slender 1-0 lead, before Faisal made it 2-0 in the 80th minute. Faisal was awarded player of the match for his decisive goal.
Per the fixtures list released by DFA Srinagar, Galaxy FC will play JK United FC at 4 pm today, Tuesday, September 19. In the second game, a 7 pm kick off, FC1 will take on Novelty FC.
Per the fixtures list released by DFA Srinagar, Galaxy FC will play JK United FC at 4 pm today, Tuesday, September 19. In the second game, a 7 pm kick off, FC1 will take on Novelty FC.
