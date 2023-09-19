A Great Step: Mehbooba On Women's Reservation Bill

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday welcomed the Union cabinet's purported decision to approve the Women's Reservation Bill for discussion in parliament, calling it a great step.
“Having navigated the rough terrain of a predominantly male political landscape myself, I am happy to see that finally the Women Reservation bill will become a reality. Despite constituting half of the population, we are grossly underrepresented. It's a great step,” Mufti wrote on X.
The government on Tuesday listed the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha to provide one-third reservation to women in the Lower House of Parliament, state assemblies and the Delhi legislative assembly.
The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was listed for introduction in the Lower House through a supplementary list of business.
This will be the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building. Read Also NC Not Against Women Reservation Bill: Omar Govt Introduces Women's Reservation Bill In Lok Sabha
The government said the women's reservation bill is aimed at enabling greater participation of women in policy-making at the state and national levels.
The statement of purpose of the bill said the role of women is extremely important for achieving the goal of making India a developed country by 2047.
The reservation will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years. Seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation exercise, according to the bill.
