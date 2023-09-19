Missing Handwara Boys Traced In Chennai

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three school going children who had gone missing from Handwara last Monday have been traced from Chennai in South India's Tamil Nadu State.
Three minor boys namely Nazim Mumtaz, son of Mumtaz Ahmad Lone of Phalmarg, Faizan Hameed Mir son of Abdul Hameed Mir of Kalmoona and Uzair Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Shafi Dar of Chammpora.
“After looking for every possible place, the trio couldn't be located until information was received from Chennai in Tamil Nadu about their presence”, said an official source, as per news agency GNS.
ADVERTISEMENT
Confirming the receipt of information about the sighting of the trio in Chennai, a police official said that they are in continutouch with the authorities there to ensure all the three boys are brought back and reunited with their families at an
earliest.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also 3 Minor Boys Missing In North Kashmir's Handwara
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN19092023000215011059ID1107098876
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.