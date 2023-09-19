J & K Todian General Sets Deadline For Retrieval Of Evacuee Properties

During the drive undertaken by the department against the encroachers, illegal occupants and violators,

the Custodian General J&K said action will be taken against violators which include punishment with imprisonment which may extend to three years in terms of Section 18 of J&K Evacuees (Administration of Property) Act, Svt. 2006.

Setting a deadline, he issued directions to the Executive Engineer E.P J&K to get the land fenced immediately to avoid any encroachment / misuse and also come up with the proposal for optimum use of the land.

The Custodian General J&K while on visit to Evacuee land situated at Panthachowk Srinagar ordered for resumption of possession of Evacuee land measuring 17 Kanals 16 Marlas which was under illegal occupation of few persons and accordingly the department after proper demarcation by the revenue agency, the Evacuee land in question was retrieved and the departmental sign boards installed in presence of Naib Tehsildar concerned.

“There is also the need of scanning of all records pertaining to the department through the concerned agency in a time bound manner and to upgrade the skills of the employees,” he added.

Custodian General J&K conveyed to the officers that the Evacuee Property Department has a deep sense of responsibility towards safeguarding the Evacuee property with honesty and dedication, as such as and when reports of encroachment of Evacuee land are available, the department should act swiftly with the collaboration of Revenue/ Police Department.

The Custodian General J&K also impressed upon the Deputy Custodians South/ North Kashmir to ensure timely action on any type of encroachment/ illegal occupation of Evacuee property if any surfaced within their jurisdiction.

The Custodian General also asked the Deputy Custodians to liaise up with District Administration for proper management and safeguarding the evacuee property and identify the evacuee land which is potentially viable for commercial purposes including other lands which may be got fenced and sign boards installed to avoid any encroachment, so that the land not viable for departmental use is put to e-auction for which the department has already developed e-auction portal.

