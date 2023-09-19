J & K Police Files Case Against Punjab's Desh Bhagat University

Reliable sources told Kashmir Observer that a case FIR No. 135 of 2013 under IPC sections 420, 406, 354 B, 323, 341, 427, 506, 148 and section 149 has been registered against 16 persons including the Vice-Chancellor of DBU at Amloh police station on September 16.

The case against DBU was filed days after an FIR was registered against some Kashmiri students, following their protest against unlawful transfer to Sardar Lal Singh College (SLSC), a college located within DBU camin Fatehgarh district of Punjab.

The students had alleged that the SLSC was neither registered with Indian Nursing Council (INC) nor Punjab Nurses Registration Council (PNRC), forcing them to stage peaceful protests against the unilateral decision of DBU administration.

A senior Punjab police officer confirmed that DBU administration has been charged with fraud and criminal assault on female students. He said the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fatehgarh has been in constant touch with the protesting students and that she has assured all possible help to them including their admissions at an approved college in Punjab.

“Yes we have registered a case against DBU administration under several sections of IPC and the accused will be arrested soon. The FIR registered against Kashmiri students has been cancelled as well,” he told Kashmir Observer.

The protesting students said the police after the intervention of several opposition and farmers leaders have cancelled FIR registered against them.

The students said DBU has been shut while the administrators, including Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor have yet not been traced by the police.

“We are very thankful to the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, farmer leaders and the opposition leaders for their unwavering support to us. We cannot describe in words how sympathetic their approach towardswas. Our protest is continuing despite the fact DBU is shut,” a student told Kashmir Observer over phone, on Monday.

The administration and the local police of Punjab, he said, had urged them to call off their strike after some representatives of the government assured that whatever issues they face at the moment will be addressed.

“We out rightly rejected the offer and decided to continue our protest. We don't know what will happen tomorrow,” he said.

“Although most of the students have returned to Kashmir, we want a concrete solution to our issues as we were deceived by the DBU administration. We demand a concrete solution to our issues,” he added.

At least 70 students, majority of them from Kashmir, were transferred to Sardar Lal Singh College without their consent.

The paramedical courses at SLSC, students said are not recognized by INC or PNRC as the college lacks approval of both the regulating bodies.

At least 25 students including 22 girls and 3 boys suffered injuries after being baton charged during their protest against the unilateral move on Thursday last.





