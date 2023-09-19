Dr Naveen Bhadauria Announces Service Expansion To London's Onewelbeck

Located at 1 Welbeck Street, the OneWelbeck hospital is a relatively new and ultramodern hospital providing a variety of private healthcare services to patients. The hospital's major advantage is its centralised location.

OneWelbeck is conveniently located within the Harley Street medical district. It is close to both Bond Street and Oxford Circus, providing easy access to patients throughout London. The location is less than 10 minutes away from Canary Wharf and the city centre and is serviced by public transport.

"I am truly looking forward to a new experience at OneWelbeck," Dr Bhadauria said. "Such a wonderful and modern facility will allow me to offer my Early Inflammatory Arthritis Clinic to both new and existing patients, along with all of the other services I have offered over the years."

Dr Bhadauria went on to explain that OneWelbeck provides access to services and equipment not available in other facilities. As an example, he cited the availability of a DEXA scanner that improves a clinician's ability to assess osteoporosis.

Although Dr Bhadauria will be starting at OneWelbeck on September 20, he will also continue to provide care at his other locations. Patients can continue to see Dr Bhadauria at:



● FortClinic London

● Spire London East ● BMI The Cavell Hospital

Patients can book appointments with Dr Bhadauria through his website or by directly calling the location of their choice. Those wishing to visit him at the new OneWelbeck location can find that information on his website or go directly to the OneWelbeck website and search for him as a provider.

Dr Bhadauria is a substantive NHS consultant rheumatologist practising private rheumatology at multiple locations throughout the greater London area. Dr Bhadauria practises general rheumatology and treats patients with a wide variety of different rheumatological conditions including those suffering with osteoarthritis, connective tissue disease, and other painful conditions, including fibromyalgia and chronic pain. He is a member of the Royal College of Physicians, the British Society for Rheumatology, and the BMA.

CONTACT:

Dr Naveen Bhadauria

Tel: 0207 126 7264

Web:

Email: