US Envoy Visits Rajshahi, Inaugurates New Americanrner

He inaugurated the American Corner at the newly built camof Varendra University in Chandrima area of the city's bypass road.

Speaking on the occasion, Haas said the inauguration ceremony was a testament to the strong collaboration between the American embassy and its local partners.



American Corner is a joint initiative of theEmbassy and Varendra University aiming to foster knowledge exchange, and promote relations among people of the two countries.

The American Corner provides access to resources including books and online databases, which helps students, researchers, and enthusiasts to expand their knowledge and collaborate on projects of educational and social development.

He also joined a programme, "Tea with Peter Haas", where he talked and answered some questions from the university's students, reports cited, adding, the programme will be posted later on social media.

Haas also visited the historic Royal Palace of Puthia.

