Azimut And Mont Royal Advance A Lithium-Foed Field Program At Wapatik, James Bay Region, Quebec

The Property is under option to Mont Royal Resources Limited (“Mont Royal”) ( ASX: MRZ ). Mont Royal can acquire an initial 50% interest in the Property by spending $4 million in exploration expenditures over four (4) years and a further 20% interest with an additional investment of $3 million and the delivery of a preliminary economic assessment over three (3) years. Azimut operates this partner-funded program.

HIGHLIGHTS (see Figures 1 to 5 )



The lithium targets on the Property have been identified and ranked by processing the following property-scale data:





Multi-element geochemistry of the lake sediments (from the provincial government's regional database)





Lithogeochemical results of previ(but not-lithium focused) programs (197 grab rock samples)





Till sampling results (154 samples)





High-resolution heliborne magnetic survey (5,116-line-km on 25-m spaced lines)





Multispectral remote sensing analysis to identify possible outcropping pegmatite bodies



Lithostructural interpretation

Eight multi-kilometre target areas have tbeen defined, including at least 30 distinct outcropping targets likely corresponding to pegmatites. Several of these outcrops are anomalin lithium, cesium and tantalum (“LCT”), as well as other associated pathfinder elements for LCT pegmatites (rubidium, gallium, tin).



The Wapatik Property also displays demonstrated potential for intrusion-related nickel-copper mineralization and shear-related gold mineralization, based on the results of exploration programs conducted by Azimut and Mont-Royal since 2021 (see press releases of December 7, 2021, June 29, October 3 and October 27, 2022, April 24, 2023). Follow-up drilling on the nickel targets has already been planned but remains contingent on the outcome of the current lithium assessment phase.

Qualified Person

Dr. Jean-Marc Lulin (P.Geo.) prepared this press release as Azimut's qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Rock Lefrançois (P.Geo.), Vice-President of Exploration, and François Bissonnette, Operations Manager, have also reviewed the contents of this press release.

About the Wapatik Property

Wapatik is a 25-kilometre-long project comprising one block of 220 claims (115 km2) in an area with excellent infrastructure, including road access and power lines. It covers a largely underexplored part of the Lower Eastmain greenstone belt of Archean age, on strike from Azimut's wholly owned Elmer Property (Patwon Gold Zone), approximately 35 kilometres to the west.