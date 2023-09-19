Nxu Inc. Participates In Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investornference

On the heels of last week's H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Investment Conference in New York City, management is conducting virtual, one-on-one meetings, sharing the latest Nxu Investor Deck, available on the Company's Investor Relations site:

About Nxu, Inc.

Nxu, Inc. is a domestic technology company leveraging its intellectual property and innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. Driving the energy future, Nxu is developing an ecosystem of industry-leading grid level energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure and over-air cloud management – encompassed by Nxu's seamless subscription-based models. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future areas of foand expectations for our business. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Nxu's expectations about its long term growth strategy, future growth trajectory, revenue and operations; Nxu's technology and alignment with broader trends in the EV market; opportunities presented by electrification; beliefs about the general strength, weakness or health of Nxu's business; and beliefs about current or future trends in EV battery materials or other markets and the impact of these trends on Nxu's business. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, particularly under the heading“Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at . All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

