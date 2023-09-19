Abaxx Technologies Announces Additional Director To Be Appointed Ahead Of AGM

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. , (NEO:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“ Abaxx ” or the“ Company ”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of the Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (“ Abaxx Singapore ”), and producer of the SmarterMarketsTM Podcast , announces that effective October 2nd, economist and commodities strategist, Dr. Jeff Currie will join Abaxx as an independent member of its Board of Directors.

Jeff Currie is a distinguished senior commodity market strategist who rose to prominence during the 2000s by forecasting the last major commodity price cycle and oil spiking above $100 a barrel, and brings exceptional commodities markets expertise to the Abaxx Board of Directors. Dr. Currie began his career teaching undergraduate and graduate level courses in microeconomics and econometrics at The University of Chicago and served as the associate editor of Resource and Energy Economics. In addition, he has advised government agencies across North America and Eurasia.

Dr. Currie earned a PhD in Economics from The University of Chicago in 1996, where he studied alongside Abaxx Chief Economist David Greely, and he currently serves as Chair of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) Advisory Group. He recently announced his retirement as a Partner at Goldman Sachs, serving as Global Head of Commodity Research and Strategy.

Abaxx also announces that its Annual and Special Meetings of Shareholders will be held on November 16th 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Zone (EST). Registration will be required to access the meeting. Dial-in details and an information circular will be mailed to registered shareholders ahead of the meeting. For any questions, please contact .

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx is a development-stage financial software and market infrastructure company creating proprietary technological infrastructure for both global commodity exchanges and digital marketplaces. The company's formative technology increases transaction velocity, data security, and facilitates improved risk management in the majority-owned Abaxx Commodity Exchange (Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd.) - a commodity futures exchange seeking final regulatory approvals as a Recognized Market Operator (“RMO”) and Approved Clearing House (“ACH”) with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). Abaxx is a founding shareholder in Base Carbon Inc. and the creator and producer of the SmarterMarketsTM podcast.

For more information please visit abaxx.tec , abaxx.exchang and smartermarkets.media .

