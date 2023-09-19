Annexon Biosciences To Participate In The 2023 Cantor Global Healthcarenference

A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the 'Events & Presentations' section on the Investors page at A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Annexon

Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to bring game-changing medicines to patients with classical complement-mediated diseases of the body, brain and eye. The classical complement pathway within the immune system, when overactivated, drives inflammation in a host of autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases. Annexon is advancing a new class of complement medicines targeting the early classical cascade and all downstream pathway components that contribute to disease, while selectively preserving the beneficial immune functions of the other complement pathways. Annexon is rigorously developing a pipeline of diversified product candidates across multiple mid- to late-stage clinical trials, with clinical data anticipated throughout 2023 and beyond.

Investor Contact:

Chelcie Lister

THRUST Strategic Communications



Media Contact:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

949-903-4750

