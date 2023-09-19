Digital Career Fair Jo Jobnation Attracts 4,000+ Attendees In Yangon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Cover page of JoJobNATION Event, Speakers, Technology & JobSeekers
Job Seekers scanning a QR code to apply for jobs with their Digital CV ID from JobNet.com.mm
A crowed of Job Seekers in attendance at JoJobNation
YANGON , MYANMAR , September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- JobNet.com.mm hosted JobNATION, Myanmar's largest career fair, made its second appearance in Yangon on September 16th. The job fair was held at Novotel Yangon Max Hotel and marked a resounding success, drawing over 4,000 talented professionals from variindustries. Over 40 of Myanmar's prominent local and international companies spanning diverse industries participated, including Platinum Partners AYA Bank, Manulife Myanmar, and Ooredoo Myanmar aiming to enrich their talent pool and amplify their employer brands.
JobNATION, organised by JoGroup, leveraged its cutting-edge Paperless Technology to streamline the job application process with the usage of the innovative Digital CV ID system. This proprietary technology empowered job seekers to effortlessly view open positions by scanning unique QR codes provided by hiring companies. Applying for jobs became a hassle-free process as candidates could submit their Digital CV IDs directly, eliminating the need for traditional paper CVs. Employers experienced enhanced efficiency through an advanced application tracking and management system, automatically storing CVs in their Applicant Tracking System and Talent CRM.
Mr. Matt De Luca, Managing Director of the JoGroup, expressed his delight with the outstanding success of JobNATION 2023. He remarked, "This is our second JobNATION event this year and the turnout was above expectations. As the most widely used job search platform in Myanmar we continue to bring leading companies and job seekers together providing a seamless job search experience through technology. All the participating companies have access to our proprietary Digital CV ID Paperless Technology ensuring an efficient and smooth interaction between candidates and companies. We eagerly anticipate bringing JobNATION to Mandalay this November."
In addition to the invaluable opportunity to connect with hiring managers and directors from esteemed companies, attendees were treated to an enriching lineup of informative presentations and inspiring career talks from Myanmar's leading organisations. These engaging presentations not only provided insights into the inner workings of variindustries but also shared knowledge aimed at empowering candidates to elevate their careers and enhance their job search journeys.
JoGroup remains committed to delivering innovative solutions to support its partners' talent acquisition and employer branding needs in Myanmar, and extends its gratitude to all participating companies and supporting partners.
JoGroup owns and operates Jobnet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm , two leading online recruitment portals in Myanmar, integrated into a central employer dashboard, Applicant Tracking system and Talent CRM.
JobNet.com.mm is the most widely used online recruitment platform for white collar professionals in Myanmar. With Alote you can easily source workers for your blue-collar, grey collar, operational and lightly skilled roles.
The group is also the founding sponsor of the Myanmar Employer Awards, the Best Companies to Work in Myanmar campaign and JobNATION job fairs.
