3SG P Seniorles Exec To Present At SE Regional Oehanference

“Building Stronger Communities: Accela's Statewide Health Department Roll-Out” addresses next steps in implementing Ohio's Accela Civic Platform at local level The Accela Platform is designed to manage the revolving health agency workload of recurring inspections, complex plan reviews, and complaint responses, but onboarding it may be a daunting prospect.” - Austin KaiserCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- 3SG Pis pleased to announce that Senior Sales Executive Austin Kaiser will be presenting“Building Stronger Communities: Accela's Statewide Health Department Roll-Out” to attendees at the SE Regional OEHA Conference being held at the Ohio University CamSeptember 20, 2023. Austin will be presenting to attendees of the conference, which include Environmental Health Commissioners and other professionals in public sector environmental health in the southeast region of Ohio, as well as students of the Environmental Health Sciences at OU.
Austin has been immersed in the Accela Civic Platform at 3SG Pand has been assisting public agencies in Ohio to implement Accela for over a year. He brings hands-on experience and knowledge of pitfalls and best practices to this presentation.
“I want to help the attendees understand the benefits of the Accela Civic Platform for Environmental Health, which the State of Ohio has purchased for the use of Environmental Health Agencies state-wide. The Accela Civic Platform is designed to manage the revolving health agency workload of recurring inspections, complex plan reviews, and complaint responses, but onboarding it may be a daunting prospect,” Kaiser explains.“It's very easy to use but may need additional configuration, because each agency does things its own way. It can also integrate with other platforms and other agencies and gives all users a global search feature that's extremely useful. My presentation will talk about best practices to take advantage of the system and give attendees an opportunity to ask questions about how they should go forward.”
About 3SG Plus
A Minority-Owned LLC headquartered in ColumOhio, 3SG Pis a leading technology solutions company specializing in Digital Transformation. Offering civic platform and enterprise content management implementation, secure document imaging, and outcome-based staff augmentation, 3SG Pis dedicated to delivering org-wide solutions that empower utilities, government agencies, and private enterprises to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and provide superior services to their customers and constituents.
