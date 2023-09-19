Young Scientists Centre At Qatar University Starts A New Cycle Of The“I Am A Researcher” Program

Students from Hind Bint Abi Sufyan Secondary School for Girls, Umm Hakim Secondary School for Girls, Al Maha Academy, and Ahmed Bin Hanbal Secondary School for Boys participated in this session of the programme at the Centre.

The program provides many workshops to improve the participants' abilities to do scientific research. It aids in improving critical thinking abilities, the capacity to test hypotheses and analyze results to arrive at the best possible result, as well as exposing participating students to the most cutting-edge contemporary technology in the laboratories of Qatar University.

By including them as research assistants in brand-new research projects from a variety of scientific subjects at Qatar University, the program seeks to improve the scientific research abilities of Qatari students from the secondary level.

In addition to introducing students to the variscientific fields at Qatar University, particularly the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, it also gives participating students the chance to hone their scientific skills and abilities in thinking, investigating, and arriving at innovative scientific facts and results.

According to QUYSC Director Prof. Noora Jabor Al-Thani, the centre focuses on fostering young people's scientific research cultures in order for them to become future scientific leaders and pioneers.

Each group of participating students will work on cutting-edge research projects in the laboratories of Qatar University.