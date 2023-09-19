Saudi Arabia Launches“Garage” Project To Support Startups In Region

In the presence of Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), Munir El-Desouki, Chairman of The Saudi Federation for Cyber Security and Programming and Drones,Faisal Al-Khamissi, and Faisal Al-Khamissi, the new headquarters of The Garage were officially opened yesterday on a 28,000 square meter space on the main camof (KACST).

The Garage is a workspace with more than 300 start-ups, 24 conference rooms, and meeting space for more than 1,000 people, as well as training workshop services, that has been constructed in a parking facility.

The Garage began supporting startups in April 2022 in partnership with a number of organizations, including Google for Startups and the National Technology Development Program. Six new programs were launched at this time, including the Garage Pbusiness accelerator, the ACCESS Disability Technologies Accelerator, the Garage Incubator, the MVP Lab, the GAIA Accelerator, and the first iteration of the Anter. Over 230 firms and 450 founders from more than 50 different countries have graduated from these programs thanks to the project.

These startups have accomplished over SAR 215 million in investments and revenues that exceed SAR 24.5 million. A total of 150 local and foreign startups participated in the training programs' more than 40 events, which also drew more than 3,500 other visitors, including partners, investors, entrepreneurs, and top industry figures.

The launch of The Garage's headquarters marks an important turning point in the startup industry, both locally and globally.