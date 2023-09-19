The Minesto Tidal Energy Dragon Featured On CBS News New York

The news coverage includes Minesto's tidal energy technology and footage from the Action Speaks exhibition where a 3D-printed 1:6 scale model of Minesto's Dragon 12 kite is showcased.



The CBS News New York coverage featuring Minesto is available here:

Minesto is featured from 2:07.

(Please note the access to the video might differ between different browsers and/or countries).

