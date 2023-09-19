The Minesto Tidal Energy Dragon Featured On CBS News New York

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a news broadcasting by VaneMurdock, CBS News New York on Monday evening, Minesto was featured as part of the Ingka Group's exhibition on innovative solutions to climate crisis.
The news coverage includes Minesto's tidal energy technology and footage from the Action Speaks exhibition where a 3D-printed 1:6 scale model of Minesto's Dragon 12 kite is showcased.
The CBS News New York coverage featuring Minesto is available here:
Minesto is featured from 2:07.
(Please note the access to the video might differ between different browsers and/or countries).
CONTACT:
For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]
SOURCE Minesto AB
MENAFN19092023003732001241ID1107097882
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.