Plasma-Therm Announces Acquisition Of Thin Film Equipment Srl

“The acquisition of TFE reinforces Plasma-Therm's expanding footprint in Europe, a pivotal component of our long-term strategic growth initiative,” stated Abdul Lateef, CEO of Plasma-Therm.“It also helps to significantly expand Plasma-Therm's portfolio in the power device market with TFE's suite of PVD tools tailored to meet the requirements of MEMS, Power, RFID, and other semiconductor applications.”

TFE's PVD technologies highly complement Plasma-Therm's existing etch and deposition products and process solutions, enhancing its ability to meet a wider spectrum of semiconductor manufacturing and R&D market demands. The added value of TFE's workforce expertise in PVD technology and power device market requirements further strengthens Plasma-Therm's renowned customer service and support teams.

According to The Yole Group's“Power SiC 2022” report the power semiconductor market to reach a substantial $6.3 billion by 2027. Plasma-Therm is positioned to support this growth with the acquisition of TFE and the MRC Eclipse product line , which is used for depositing metal for interconnects, via fill, silicides, packaging (C4, die attach), and other processes.

FranceTerenziani, CEO, TFE, commented,“We are excited about this acquisition and combining our strengths with Plasma-Therm's. While TFE will continue to operate independently, we will work closely with Plasma-Therm to combine our strengths in plasma and PVD process technology for a more comprehensive product offering for our customers. The acquisition will enableto expand our R&D resources and customer service & support teams globally to deliver timely solutions to our valued customers.”

About Plasma-Therm

Plasma-Therm is a global manufacturer of advanced plasma processing equipment. Its tools and processes are used to support manufacturing needs in etch, deposition, rapid thermal processing, and plasma-dicing technologies. The company serves the semiconductor and compound semiconductor industries in developing solutions for the wireless, power device, MEMS, photonics, advanced packaging, and data storage markets. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Plasma-Therm meets the diverse needs of its customers with exceptional customer service. To learn more, visit

About TFE SrL

Founded in 1996 and based in Bina(Milano, Italy), TFE is a leading supplier of sputtering equipment for R&D and production. TFE manufactures new and fully refurbished single wafer and batch tools for the more demanding market applications. Flexibility, high reliability, very good process knowledge, skilled personnel and a large worldwide installed base are only a few of the advantages offered by TFE to its customers. Moreover, TFE is an exclusive agent for several top equipment manufacturers.

