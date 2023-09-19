Fortis Inc. Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

The ATM Program provides Fortis with additional financing flexibility to fund its capital program. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined at the Corporation's sole discretion. The ATM Program will be effective until December 22, 2024 unless terminated prior to such date by the Corporation. Fortis intends to use theproceeds from the ATM Program, if any, for general corporate purposes. As Common Shares sold in the ATM Program will be distributed at the prevailing market price at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of the distribution.

Distributions of the Common Shares through the ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated September 19, 2023 entered into with CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and TD Securities Inc., as Canadian agents, and CIBC World Markets Corp., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC, as U.S. agents (the " Equity Distribution Agreement ").

The ATM Program is being established pursuant to a prospecsupplement dated September 19, 2023 (the " ProspecSupplement ") to the Corporation's Canadian short form base shelf prospec(the " Shelf Prospec ") dated November 21, 2022 and pursuant to a prospecsupplement dated September 19, 2023 (the " U.S. ProspecSupplement ") to the Corporation's U.S. base prospec(the " U.S. Base Prospec ") included in its U.S. registration statement on Form F-10 (the " Registration Statement ") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 21, 2022.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2022 revenue of $11 billion and total assets of $64 billion as at June 30, 2023. The Corporation's 9,200 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, 10 U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at or .

Forward-Looking Information

Fortis includes“forward-looking information” in this media release within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to as“forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information included in this media release reflects expectations of Fortis' management regarding future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as“anticipates”,“believes”,“budgets”,“could”,“estimates”,“expects”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“may”,“might”,“plans”,“projects”,“schedule”,“should”,“target”,“will”,“would” and other similar terminology or expressions have been used to identify the forward-looking information, which includes, without limitation, the aggregate value of Common Shares which may be issued pursuant to the ATM Program and the Corporation's expected use of theproceeds of the ATM Program, if any.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain material factors or assumptions have been applied in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking information. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, including those identified from time to time in the forward-looking information. Fortis cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be considered carefully and undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information. For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors and risk factors relating to the Common Shares, reference should be made to the Corporation's prospecsupplement filed on September 19, 2023, together with the short form base shelf prospecto which it relates dated November 21, 2022, and the continudisclosure materials filed from time to time by Fortis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking information included in this media release is given as of the date of this media release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

