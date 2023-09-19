Dental Protection Group Unveils Revolutionary Wealth-Building Solution For Dentists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
A dental provider's essential resource to creating legacy wealth in a tax-friendly environment.
JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Dental Protection Group (DPG) is revolutionizing the dental industry by introducing their Limited Dental Warranty, a lucrative wealth opportunity that improves patient care and promises to transform how dentists and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) do business.
Founders Max Zanan and Adam Marburger have over five decades of experience providing wealth-building solutions to dozens of industries. The Dental Protection Group has identified an immediate need for a wealth-building solution in the world of dentistry, and is excited to share the great news with dentists and DSOs all over America.
The cornerstone of the Dental Protection Group's unique approach is its Limited Dental Warranty, which is designed to achieve a range of objectives that are crucial for the success and sustainability of dental practices, such as:
. Improve Patient Retention: Dental Protection Group's Limited Dental Warranty incentivizes patients to return for regular check-ups, ensuring a steady flow of clientele, building trust, and increasing acceptance of future dental procedures.
. Eliminate Negative Online Reviews: With warranty coverage primarily stimulating positive patient experiences, the imminent flood of positive reviews will preserve your practice's reputation.
. Increase Revenue: Providers can significantly boost their practice's income by offering a valuable service like the Limited Dental Warranty.
. Access to Capital: The Dental Protection Group provides the means for dental practices and DSOs to borrow against both earned and unearned premium dollars, enabling expansion, buyouts, or practice remodeling.
. Stand Out from the Competition: Setting your practice apart from the competition is vital, and the Limited Dental Warranty is the key ingredient that distinguishes your services from others.
. Build Generational Wealth: The Dental Protection Group's innovative approach allows dental practitioners to participate in underwriting and investment profits while benefiting from deferred taxation, laying the foundation for generational wealth.
Max Zanan, Dental Protection Group Co-Founder, commented, "We are very proud to bring this wealth-building solution to this wonderful industry. With new dentists having to tackle $300,000 in student loan debt and dentists still practicing in their 70s, we have a better, more profitable way to do business."
In addition to profitability, the Dental Protection Group prioritizes ease and simplicity. Under the Limited Dental Warranty, each dental procedure is covered up to the original charge, providing a win-win solution for dental providers and their patients alike.
Offering a dental warranty provides a multitude of benefits for dentists, including enhanced patient loyalty, a competitive edge, reduced financial risk, improved treatment outcomes, increased patient retention, and the opportunity to accumulate generational wealth.
Dental Protection Group invites practitioners and DSOs to book a 15-minute discovery call to learn how this groundbreaking solution can benefit their business.
Please visit to learn more.
Max Zanan
Dental Protection Group
+1 212-813-6699
Visiton social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Dental Protection Group-Build Generation Wealth via Dental Warranties
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107097857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.