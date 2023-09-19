SGS Issues World's First Life Cycle Assessment Verification Certificate For A Washing Machine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Ms. Shen Wenjie, Midea European Regional Director, receives the world's first life cycle assessment (LCA) verification certificate for a washing machine from Keith Hutchinson, Deputy Director of Global Certification for SGS Connectivity and Products
UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, has issued the first life cycle assessment (LCA) verification certificate for a washing machine to Midea Laundry Appliances, part of the Midea Group.
The award was made to Ms. Shen Wenjie, Midea European Regional Director, by Keith Hutchinson, Deputy Director of Global Certification for SGS Connectivity and Products, during a special ceremony conducted at the 99th International Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Exhibition (IFA) in Berlin, Germany – September 1-5, 2023.
The SGS LCA verification certificate was granted following an assessment of two front-loading washing machine models. It recognizes the efforts being made by Midea Laundry Appliances in creating more sustainable washing machines.
LCA verification certification can be applied to all consumer electronic products, from cookers and refrigerators to electric kettles and air fryers. It involves a thorough appraisal of the evaluation methods employed to create the product's ISO 14040/14044 life cycle study report. Certification acts as a proof of sustainability, enabling manufacturers to gain a competitive advantage in increasingly regulated markets. The assessment process also provides valuable insights that can be fed back into the development process to allow constant improvements in the sustainability of product ranges.
During LCA verification, SGS experts consider a wide variety of potential influencing factors, such as abiotic resource consumption (ADP), abiotic resource consumption (fossil fuels) (ADP-fossil fuels), global warming (GWP 100), ozone layer depletion (ODP), human toxicity (TEP), freshwater aquatic ecological toxins (FAETP), marine aquatic ecological toxicity (MAETP) and terrestrial ecotoxicity (TETP). Verification of these results provides an indication of the environmental impact a product will have during its whole life cycle, from the acquisition of raw materials and pre-processing to manufacture, distribution, primary use and end-of-life.
As markets become more regulated and consumers actively seek more sustainable products, SGS LCA verification certification is the trusted solution for demonstrating a product's true sustainability value.
SGS life cycle assessment services
SGS provides a comprehensive range of testing, inspection and certification solutions to help manufacturers independently verify the sustainability of their products. With 20+ years of experience in the field they support companies with product comparisons, environmental product declarations (EPD), re-use and recycling optimization, policy studies and product and process innovation. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Learn more about SGS life cycle assessment services.
About SGS
We are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 98,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.
Ruth Roy
Sugarloaf Marketing Ltd.
+44 1892 711240
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107097854
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.