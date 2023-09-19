Team Effort Leads Care Indeed To # 6 On Fortune Magazine's 2023 Best Workplaces In Aging Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Best Workplaces in Aging Services | Care Indeed
#CareIndeed #BestWorkplaces #FortuneMagazine #AgingServices #TeamWork #VisionIntoAction
MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Marking a significant milestone in its illustrijourney, Care Indeed has been recognized as the #6 Best Workplace in Aging Services by Fortune Magazine. This notable distinction mirrors Care Indeed's unwavering commitment to fostering a nurturing work environment rooted in kindness and excellence.
The award brings to light Care Indeed's ongoing endeavors to make its vision – to help create a better world for our seniors and their caregivers – a living reality. Leveraging a dedicated and empathetic team, the company has redefined in-home care and nurtured a community where caregivers and clients thrive.
Statement from Dee Bustos, CEO of Care Indeed
CEO Dee Bustos reflected on this remarkable achievement with great pride and gratitude, attributing this success to the united spirit and relentless dedication of the Care Indeed family. "This accolade celebrates the harmony and diligence that characterize our team. It goes out to every extended family member, including our devoted staff and wonderful clients, who breathe life into our vision daily," Bustos noted.
About Care Indeed
From its founding moment in 2010, Care Indeed has been deeply entrenched in the vibrant community of Menlo Park, CA. It has grown steadily to emerge as a beacon of trust, kindness, and compassion in the aging services sector. The organization offers a comprehensive range of services encompassing home care, private duty nursing , and healthcare staffing solutions , all curated to meet the diverse needs of the community it serves.
Beyond being a team of employees, Care Indeed has cultivated a harmonicommunity where each individual is empowered to work collaboratively, fostering a nurturing environment within and beyond the organization. Through developing a culture grounded in respect, understanding, and love, Care Indeed has transcended the traditional workplace boundaries, crafting a space where employees can unite in their mission to infuse every home they step into with warmth, care, and a true sense of belonging.
Looking Forward
As Care Indeed basks in the glow of this acknowledgment, the team is also gearing up to forge a path laden with opportunities to uplift lives through exemplary service. The organization stands more committed than ever to pushing the boundaries in in-home care, relying on a bedrock of kindness, innovation, and a profound understanding of the complex needs of seniors and their caregivers to realize a vision of a better, kinder world, one act of kindness at a time.
Serina Trica Valerio, MBA
Care Indeed
+1 650-328-1001
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107097853
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.