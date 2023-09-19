Ukraine Hits Gas Storage Target Of 14.7 Bcm Ahead Of Schedule

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On September 19, 2023, the total volume of natural gas in underground storage facilities reached 14.7 billion cubic meters. Hence, the plan of the Cabof Ministers of Ukraine to reach the forecast balance of natural gas in storage facilities, required for the heating season, has been fulfilled ahead of schedule,” the report states.

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, this result is a significant contribution to Ukraine's energy security.

A reminder that foreign traders are keeping more than 1.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas in Ukraine's underground gas storage facilities. The Ukrainian Energy Ministry expects to raise this volume to 3 billion cubic meters.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry