Civilian Population, Infrastructure Facilities In Karabakh Aren't Targeted - Azerbaijani Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The civilian
population and civilian infrastructure facilities are not targeted,
only legitimate military targets are being incapacitated, the
Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
The command of the peacekeeping contingent of Russia
[temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement
signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
second Karabakh war] and the leadership of the Turkish-Russian
Monitoring Center are informed about the ongoing activities, the
ministry noted.
The Azerbaijani Army has launched local anti-terrorism measures
in Karabakh.
