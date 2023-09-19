UN condemns Iran for firing nuclear examiners

(MENAFN) International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi has sentenced Iran’s “disproportionate and unprecedented” barring of elder Union Nations examiners from its nuclear amenities. Tehran made the move in reply to allegations from the West that it was secretly enhancing uranium.



Iran told the IAEA that it had barred “several experienced Agency inspectors,” Grossi stated in a declaration on Saturday. These examiners were included in watching Tehran’s obedience with the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a 1970 treaty under which parties without nuclear arms settled not to improve them.



While Iran is allowed by the NPT to cancel the permits of examiners, Grossi called Tehran’s verdict “disproportionate and unprecedented.” While Grossi did not declare how many examiners had been striped, he stated that the choice influenced “about one third of the core group of the Agency’s most experienced inspectors” in Iran.



MENAFN19092023000045015687ID1107097799