US army director declares Chinese ‘spy balloon’ wasn`t spying

(MENAFN) A referred to Chinese “spy balloon” shot down off the east shore of the United States in February did not really gather any information, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley informed the news agency on Sunday. Beijing persisted from the beginning that the balloon was not a monitoring craft.



"The intelligence community, their assessment – and it's a high-confidence assessment – [is] that there was no intelligence collection by that balloon," Milley informed the American newscaster.



The balloon in query seemed in the sky over Alaska in January, before wandering south also passing the United States. Its high-height flight eventually ended when it was gunned down off the shore of South Carolina in early February. During its trip and for months later, United States representatives stated that the balloon was sent through the United States to collect information for Beijing.



