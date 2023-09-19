Scottish nationalists initiate new independence plan

(MENAFN) The Scottish National Party (SNP) is going to start instant discussions with the British administration on departing the United Kingdom if it conquests a majority of Scottish seats at the 2024 general election, based on a new tactic signed by First Secretary Humza Yousaf.
Authored by the SNP’s Westminster president, Stephen Flynn, the plan is drawn in a motion approved by Yousaf earlier this week, which is going to be discussed at a gathering session in Aberdeen in October.
A news agency stated on Thursday that the gesture declares that if the SNP conquests a majority of Scottish seats, “the Scottish Government is empowered to begin immediate negotiations with the UK Government to give democratic effect to Scotland becoming an independent country.”
MENAFN19092023000045015687ID1107097797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.