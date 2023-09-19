Scottish nationalists initiate new independence plan

(MENAFN) The Scottish National Party (SNP) is going to start instant discussions with the British administration on departing the United Kingdom if it conquests a majority of Scottish seats at the 2024 general election, based on a new tactic signed by First Secretary Humza Yousaf.



Authored by the SNP’s Westminster president, Stephen Flynn, the plan is drawn in a motion approved by Yousaf earlier this week, which is going to be discussed at a gathering session in Aberdeen in October.



A news agency stated on Thursday that the gesture declares that if the SNP conquests a majority of Scottish seats, “the Scottish Government is empowered to begin immediate negotiations with the UK Government to give democratic effect to Scotland becoming an independent country.”



