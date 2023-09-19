IGEL Expands Globalles Leadership Adds Newles Executives For DACH, UK/Ireland And International Markets

SAN FRANCIand BREMEN, Germany, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secured access to any digital workspace, today announced the global expansion of its sales leadership with new executives for the DACH region (including Germany, Austria and Switzerland) as well as UK/Ireland, Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) and additional international markets. Former Red Hat global executive, Brian Cornell has been named Vice President, Sales for the DACH region. Former Citrix sales leader Darren Fields has been named Vice President, Sales for UK/Ireland and International markets.

"IGEL is strategically positioned to lead the industry, worldwide, with the secure endpoint operating system for the enterprise," said KlOestermann, CEO, IGEL. "As we accelerate our strong position in the DACH market, expand in the core UK/I market and build on our additional global expansion, we are continuing to add the experienced sales leadership that will deepen our market adoption and grow our footprint on corporate endpoints around the world. The industry knowledge and regional insights and contacts Brian and Darren bring to our leadership team will play an integral role in our expansion strategy."



Brian Cornell joins IGEL to drive the company's growth and scale in the DACH region. With more than 25 years of successful management, sales and customer experience (CX) leadership experience throughout Europe and globally, Cornell will lead IGEL's customer and partner growth in central Europe. Cornell's experience includes 13 years in executive sales and CX leadership roles at Red Hat where he built a pan-European organization of more than 400 employees and chartered a scalable renewals and customer success model. He has also held sales leadership positions with additional software and SaaS organizations including Acronis. Cornell resides in Frankfurt.



"Fueled by innovation and a diverse and expansive partner ecosystem, IGEL is rapidly expanding its established brand as a secure platform for the future of work," said Cornell. "It will be an honor to join the passionate and talented IGEL team and I am eager to be an integral part of their growth throughout the DACH region."

Joining IGEL from Citrix, Darren Fields brings an expansive network of customers and partners across the virtual desktop community. A proven business leader with a successful track record of consistently outperforming targets, he has held leadership roles in hybrid cloud computing, cyber and network security, virtualization, DaaS, backup and recovery and content management enterprise software market categories. During his six years with Citrix, he held successive positions throughout the UK, Ireland and broader European region. Before joining Citrix, he also served in sales leadership positions for Vodafone, Telefonica Digital, Thunderhead, EMC and BMC Software. Based near London, he holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Middlesex University.



"IGEL is on a trajectory of rapid growth, and I am excited to be part of its aggressive expansion strategy," said Fields. "The IGEL COSMOS platform is the ideal solution to power today's end user computing as the world continues to embrace remote and hybrid work as the new normal. Together with IGEL's talented channel and technology partners, we will empower digital workforces with the secure freedom they need to work how and where they want."

Also joining the IGEL team is Justin Thorogood who is named Director of Channels, UK, Ireland and Emerging Markets. Known as an innovator and channel activator, he also joins IGEL from Citrix where he had a decade-long career leading the company's partner strategy and development for Northern Europe. He holds a degree in business and computing systems from the University of Hertfordshire and is based near London.

Cornell, Fields and Thorogood joined IGEL effective this month.

