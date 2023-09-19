Shamrock Farms Kicks Off Fall With Milk Drive Benefiting Longtime Partner St. Mary's Food Bank

PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Fall might feel fake in Arizona, but hunger is very real. Hometown dairy Shamrock Farms is helping meet an unprecedented community need with a #FakeFallRealHunger milk drive that spotlights its Pumpkin Spice Eggnog and other fresh seasonal eggnogs being back on shelves while importantly drawing attention to Arizona's current hunger crisis and earning 5,000 gallons of milk for St. Mary's Food Bank.



To participate in the #FakeFallRealHunger milk drive, all people have to do is snap a pic of enjoying fall in Arizona with any Shamrock Farms product including its signature fall product Pumpkin Spice Eggnog, and post with the hashtag #FakeFallRealHunger and tag @shamrockfarms. Shamrock Farms will then donate one gallon per picture posted, up to 5,000 gallons of milk.

"More than the start of fall, September is also Hunger Action Month and we're proud to support our longtime partner St. Mary's Food Bank with this fun and unique way for the community to get involved and give back," said Ann Ocaña, Chief Marketing Officer at Shamrock Foods Company.

St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance is currently serving 1,400 families per day between their two locations, which is even higher than during the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority are families who have been hit hard by high inflation, including elderly on a fixed income with no means to close the gap between income and cost of goods and services.

"When every meal and food item counts, milk is one of the most important items we can provide. It is naturally nutrient-rich, with 13 essential nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D and potassium –

three of the four top nutrients of concern," said Jerry Brown, Director of Public Relations for St. Mary's Food Bank.

The #FakeFallRealHunger milk drive will go now through Thanksgiving, or when 5,000 gallons (that's 80,000 servings!) are earned, whichever comes first.

"Since nothing feels more like fall than pumpkin spice and our wildly popular Pumpkin Spice Eggnog is back on store shelves now, we want the demand to benefit the greater good," said Ocaña.

Pumpkin Spice Eggnog starts with pure, fresh milk from Shamrock Farms' own local dairy farm located just miles from Phoenix. It's then crafted using a hands-on approach refined over four generations. The custom blend of cinnamon and nutmeg spices and sweet, creamy flavor makes it a delicistandalone beverage or perfect ingredient in fall recipes.

About Shamrock Farms

Shamrock Farms is one of the largest, family-owned milk companies in the country and has been challenging category conventions every day for more than three generations. Founded in 1922, in Arizona Shamrock Farms is committed to delivering the best-tasting products on the market. Its impressive portfolio of products, including

Rockin' Protein and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Shamrock Farms has its own family farm with a herd of more than 10,000 cows. For more information, visit shamrockfarms.net

and rockinprotein.com.



