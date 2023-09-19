EU Appoints Newmissioner For Innovation, Research

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The EU Council of Ministers on Tuesday announced the appointment of Iliana Ivanova from Bulgaria as new EU Commissioner for innovation and research, by common accord with the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
The appointment follows the resignation of Mariya Gabriel, who became Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Bulgaria.
This appointment is for the remainder of the term of office of the Commission, which runs until October 31, 2024, the EU Council of Ministers said in a statement.
Ivanova has been assigned the portfolio of Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, noted the statement. (end)
nk.si
MENAFN19092023000071011013ID1107097779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.