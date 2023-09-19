Senate President Meets, Czech Envoys Overoperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 19 (Petra) - Senate President Faisal Fayez met separately withAmbassador Yael Lempert and Czech Ambassador Alexander Sporys on Tuesday to discuss strengthening relations and the region's developments.
In his meeting with Lempert, Fayez emphasized the significance of the strategic relations between the Kingdom and the US, highlighting the need to enhance these ties, particularly in the economic and investment sectors, to benefit both nations.
The meeting touched on the need to increase efforts towards achieving peace and stability in the region and ensuring the security and empowerment of its people.
Fayez presented Jordan's firm stance on regional issues and King Abdullah II's efforts to resolve conflicts through political frameworks and dialogue.
Theenvoy confirmed her country's desire to enhance its relationship with Jordan and expand the strategic partnership in varifields.
During his meeting with Sporys, Fayez expressed Jordan's pride in the high level of relations with the Czech Republic, which are based on mutual respect and serve common interests.
In turn, Sporys expressed his country's pride in its relations with Jordan and its commitment to maintaining joint cooperation for mutual benefit.
