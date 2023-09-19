Tiger Lin, Chairman Of Unilumin Group: Metasight Integration, LED Technology Bes The Mainstream

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHENGDU, China, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 7, 2023, at the 2023 World Conference on Display Industry, Tiger Lin, Chairman of Unilumin Group, delivered a speech " Digitalized Metasight
lights up hundreds of countries and thousands of cities."
Firstly, w hat is metasight? Continue Reading
Tiger Lin----the Chairman of Unilumin Group
Metasight
means the integration of light and display, which is
based on LED semiconductor, integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, naked-eye 3D, 5G, 4K/8K and others.
It carries
art and design, meets
the spatial visual experience needs of new commerce, entertainment and others.
Secondly, what is the application of
metasight?
Micro
LED
is the new
leading technology in LED industry, which realizes
panorama
coverage .
The main packaging method of Mini LED includes
COB and MIP , while that of
Micro LED includes
COG and MIP . MIP technology will undoubtedly replace the traditi onal SMD technology in the future.
Unilumin leads trend
by
launching COB and MIP products,
realizing
the mass production of
UMicro 0.4, ranking first in the industry.
Micro
LED will also be the integration and upgrade of LCD and OLED technology.
From 2B to 2C, Micro LED technology brings
a huge market with less investment and large output, reaching an estimated market value of hundreds of billions (RMB).
Thirdly, what is
metasight integration ?
Due to advantages like doubled efficiency, lower cost and more realistic performance, virtual production enjoys great potential. At present, there are about 140 virtual studios among the world, and 110 of which are built by ROE, a subsidiary of Unilumin Group.
Also, as digital virtual human becomes important, Unilumin can provide overall solutions of digital virtual human.
In addition to virtual production, Unilumin can provide LED screens for film projection. Unilumin is the only enterprise in the LED industry with four DCI movie screen certifications, breaking monopoly of foreign projection.
As for
the application of metasight integration, the Saudi
Riyadh Season
program must be worth mentioning. Unilumin created
a 35-meter-diameter LED spherical screen in Saudi Riyadh Season, breaking the Guinness World Record in 2022.
Besides,
the software control system is essential to
metasight solution.
Unilumin applied
"software-defined big screen", which
realizes
IoT perception
and builds
digital scenes
of metasight.
Users can control metasight scenes efficiently with software system.
As a global leader in LED industry, Unilumin
wishes digitalized
metasight
lights up hundreds and thousands of cities.
Photo -
SOURCE Unilumin Group., Ltd.