Tiger Lin, Chairman Of Unilumin Group: Metasight Integration, LED Technology Bes The Mainstream

Firstly, w hat is metasight?



Tiger Lin----the Chairman of Unilumin Group

Metasight

means the integration of light and display, which is

based on LED semiconductor, integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, naked-eye 3D, 5G, 4K/8K and others.

It carries

art and design, meets

the spatial visual experience needs of new commerce, entertainment and others.

Secondly, what is the application of

metasight?

Micro

LED

is the new

leading technology in LED industry, which realizes

panorama

coverage .

The main packaging method of Mini LED includes

COB and MIP , while that of

Micro LED includes

COG and MIP . MIP technology will undoubtedly replace the traditi onal SMD technology in the future.



Unilumin leads trend

by

launching COB and MIP products,

realizing

the mass production of

UMicro 0.4, ranking first in the industry.

Micro

LED will also be the integration and upgrade of LCD and OLED technology.

From 2B to 2C, Micro LED technology brings

a huge market with less investment and large output, reaching an estimated market value of hundreds of billions (RMB).

Thirdly, what is

metasight integration ?

Due to advantages like doubled efficiency, lower cost and more realistic performance, virtual production enjoys great potential. At present, there are about 140 virtual studios among the world, and 110 of which are built by ROE, a subsidiary of Unilumin Group.



Also, as digital virtual human becomes important, Unilumin can provide overall solutions of digital virtual human.

In addition to virtual production, Unilumin can provide LED screens for film projection. Unilumin is the only enterprise in the LED industry with four DCI movie screen certifications, breaking monopoly of foreign projection.

As for

the application of metasight integration, the Saudi

Riyadh Season

program must be worth mentioning. Unilumin created

a 35-meter-diameter LED spherical screen in Saudi Riyadh Season, breaking the Guinness World Record in 2022.

Besides,

the software control system is essential to

metasight solution.

Unilumin applied

"software-defined big screen", which

realizes

IoT perception

and builds

digital scenes

of metasight.

Users can control metasight scenes efficiently with software system.

As a global leader in LED industry, Unilumin

wishes digitalized

metasight

lights up hundreds and thousands of cities.

