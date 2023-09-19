The Lady Anne Is The Big Winner Of The Mon Classic Week

The MonClassic Week“is unique in its kind since it brings together the most beautiful classic units in Monso that the public can see what yachting was like 100 years ago. If we don't preserve history, what are we left with? History can tellwhat the future will be like,” commented Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, president of the jury and the first man to complete a solo, non-stop circumnavigation of the world. The MonClassic Week Trophy takes into account not only the sporting result but also the quality of the restoration appreciated by a Jury of specialists who noted the respect of the original plans, the materials used for the construction of the boats and the know-how of those who restored them. And the winner was the 'Lady Anne'. Commissioned by George Coats and built in the famFife Family shipyard, located in the small Scottish village of Fairlie, by William Fife III, The Lady Anne sailed with a Bermudian rig until the 1920s, subsequently becoming a ketch which was used during the second war for the transport of ammunition. After spending a few years in Spain, The Lady Anne was found on the English River Hamble and completely renovated by Fairlie Restoration near Southampton. In 1999 she was then bought and restored by the present owner, Gonzalo Botin.“We're very happy. It's always difficult to win here in Monaco, the conditions are normally very complicated. We've been coming here for 6-7 year and this is the first time we win so we're very very happy,” adds Botin.

130 boats, including around forty traditional sailboats, around ten vintage motor-yachts, around sixty old motorboats and twenty 12' Dinghies, were invited to the unique biennial event created in 1994. They all used their strengths to seduce the jury chaired by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston but also the public who came to stroll through the event village.“This event is an integral part of our traditions and values. The units present have a lot of charm, and already had a certain technology at the time in which they were built. It is therefore our duty to do everything so that these boats can continue to stand the test of time in accordance with their original plan,” says Bernard d'Alessandri, Secretary General of the Yacht Club de Monaco.

After a week immersed in maritime heritage, the Yacht Club de Monis setting course for the future of yachting on September 24 and 25 on the occasion of the 3rd MonSmart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvorganized by MonMarina Management and whose objective is to encourage the creation and development of virtumarinas by connecting the entire ecosystem against a backdrop of sustainable tourism.

