South Korea releases nuclear pledge to North

(MENAFN) Seoul as well as Washington is going to react severely if North Korea were to resort to the usage of nuclear arms, South Korean Leader Yoon Suk Yeol has cautioned.



The United States as well as South Korea have “reaffirmed that any nuclear attack by North Korea will be met with a swift, overwhelming and decisive response,” Yoon stated in a conference with a news agency on Sunday.



A verdict by the bordering nation to position nuclear arms would “bring about the end of the regime” in Pyongyang, he stated.



North Korea, which has conducted a chain of ballistic projectiles examinations in 2023, has cautioned many times that it won’t falter to utilize uncertain arms in order to safeguard itself.



The nation`s president, Kim Jong-un, stated earlier this year that Pyongyang’s nuclear planned militaries “will make perfect preparations for carrying out their important mission anytime” if Seoul as well as Washington don’t stop displaying “open hostility” against Pyongyang by performing big-scale army exercises in as well as around the Korean Peninsula.



