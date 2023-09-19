The Next Generation Media Projects Join Forces To Showcase European Innovation In The Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Möbius
Möbparticipates in the IBC 2023
AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The MöbProject has just participated in the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2023, held at the RAI Amsterdam from the 15th to the 18th of September. Together with the Next Generation Media projects, the ones under this European Commission's call have shared a stand to impulse innovation within the media sector, supported by Horizon 2020 funds: COPA EUROPE, MediaVerse, STADIEM and Möbius. Together, they presented innovative solutions poised to shape the future of media and publishing.
Möbius, alongside its sibling initiatives, had the opportunity to share time together where they could put their projects in common and test each other's applications or learn from their experiences. It has been a unique opportunity to delve into the transformative potential of the projects, revolutionising the publishing, content, and technology landscape. Stella Diakou, Möbpartner and researcher at DEN Institute, qualified it:“It's been a great opportunity to share the booth with other projects that also have European funding, and one of the most important things that I noticed is that the team members are familiar with the same processes we go through. Thus, their feedback on our applications was beneficial. They took the time to test our products, asklots of questions and giveuseful and constructive feedback.”
Visitors could discover and test MöbInnovative Applications, web-based applications for writers to create interactive content, including the MöbCreator and MöbPlayer. Not only could applications be tested, but also, they could enjoy an immersive experience with the VR headsets. Attendees could dive into the "Influence of Blue", a fictitistory by Giulio Ravizza. It follows the disappearance of the colour blue from our lives, leading to a dystopian world where people live dull and phlegmatic lives. The novel's protagonist discovers that he is the only one who understands the implications of the loss of blue. The immersive VR experience was created by Franz Fischnaller, Media Artist.
About Möbius, renewing the book experience
Möbis an initiative funded under the European Commission Horizon 2020 programme that aims to modernise the European book publishing sector by remodelling the traditional value chains and business models, uncovering the prosumer's potential, and delivering new enriched media experiences.
About the IBC2023
IBC sits at the global crossroads of the media, entertainment, and technology industries, providing an informative, innovative and engaging experience. Always at the forefront of industry innovation. IBC 2023 enablesto engage with a global audience and showcase different creative approaches to the future of media.
This premier content and technology event has brought together the brightest minds and innovators worldwide, and Möbwas thrilled to participate.
Estel Estopiñan
Fundació Barcelona Mobile World Capital Foundation
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107097725
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.