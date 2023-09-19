NATO head declares ‘prepare for long war’

(MENAFN) The West must get ready for “a long war” in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Sunday. In spite of declaring of wanting a “quick peace” in Ukraine, Stoltenberg persisted that he keeps on backing Leader Vladimir Zelensky’s objective of an army triumph over Russia.



“Most wars last longer than expected when they first begin,” Stoltenberg stated in a meeting with Germany’s Funke press collection. “Therefore we must prepare ourselves for a long war in Ukraine.”



Based on the press statements during the past couple of months, Western representatives as well as army schemers have approved that Ukraine’s present counterattack towards Russian militaries is doubtful to prosper, causing the front positions generally unbothered as winter draws closer.



Based on the Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, Ukraine has lost upwards of 71,000 men since the counterattack started in June. In spite of this stark attrition degree – with some elements losing 90 percent of their work force, based on Ukrainian sources, Stoltenberg persisted that NATO is going to keep on asking for an army, not a diplomatic, resolution.



