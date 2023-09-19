NATO admiral cautions of ammunition deficiency

(MENAFN) Increasing ammunition rates indicate that the West is allocating more expenses on defense, however, finding itself with fewer in its stockpiles, NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer cautioned on Saturday. NATO representatives have formerly cautioned that the Ukrainian army is utilizing more ammo than the West can manufacture.



“Prices for equipment and ammunition are shooting up. Right now, we are paying more and more for exactly the same,” Bauer stated after a conference of NATO protection directors in Norway, Based on a news agency.



He also noted “that means that we cannot make sure that the increased defense spending actually leads to more security.”



The rate upsurge has been initially guided by the Ukrainian army`s ingesting of weaponry shells, especially 155MM rounds for its Western-given weapons. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg cautioned in February that Kiev was burning during this ammunition faster than the West could substitute it.



