Biden wants to hear from Zelensky personally around development in current counterattack

(MENAFN) United States Leader Joe Biden aspires to gather with Ukrainian peer Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House to hear from him in person around the improvements in Ukraine, especially, around the development in the current counterattack.



This was declared by the White House National Security Coordinator, John Kirby, who talked at a news updating in New York, a Ukrainian news agency’s reporter declares.



"The President’s looking forward to hearing from President Zelensky about their counteroffensive and about the progress they’re making, sort of his assessment of what the battlefield looks like," Kirby stated.



Biden desires to affirm Zelensky that when the United States declares that it is going to stay with Ukraine for as long as necessary as well, the Ukrainians must know that the backing is going to sustain, the representative continued.



Kirby underlined that the gathering at the White House is going to happen at a "critical time."

