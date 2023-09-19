Germany gains itself ‘sick man of Europe’ nickname

(MENAFN) The German economy is waning, however, it is not worthy of the name “the sick man of Europe,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated in a meeting aired on Saturday.



Talking to Welt am Sonntag, the German president was questioned to remark on a piece in The Economist last month called ‘Is Germany once again the sick man of Europe?’ The article in specific slammed the nation for sluggish economic development, satisfaction, as well as bureaucratic conservatism while asking for crucial improvements as well as augmented investment in business growth as well as substructure.



The ‘sick man of Europe’ nickname initially goes back to the 19th century when it was given to the Ottoman Empire, which was greatly deemed to be the continent’s economic as well as technological backwater. The Ottoman Empire collapsed after its loss in the First World War.



