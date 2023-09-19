Neon Galaxy takes playtime to new heights with exhilarating expansion

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 18 September 2023: Neon Galaxy, the indoor neon space-themed playworld located at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, has expanded its cosmic boundaries to welcome more families and children.

Open to children and teens, the ‘Astro Arena’ play area – filled with ninja courses, slides, rope climbing and a wipe-out challenge – now has a brand-new spacious mezzanine, where parents can relax and get an elevated view of the action below.

Parents can also catch up on work, grab a bite or just sit back and unwind at the upgraded and more spacious Cosmic Café. While there, families can try out the café’s new menu, featuring an array of delicious food options – from wraps, burgers, salads, pizzas, crepes and pancakes to a refreshing selection of soft beverages, slushies and ice cream.

Since its highly successful launch in April 2023, Neon Galaxy has captivated children and young teens with its neon space-themed playground. Offering a wide range of soft play and attractions for the little ones, as well as thrilling adventures for teens, Neon Galaxy is just one of the many exciting experiences awaiting families at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, where world class entertainment awaits.





