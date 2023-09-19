Pre-book your Global Village Season 28 VIP Pack this Saturday

(MENAFN- Current Global) UAE, Dubai, September 18, 2023 – Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, announced today that the pre-booking for Season 28 VIP Packs will commence this Saturday, 23rd September at 10 am with a limited number of packs available for reservation, before the official sale launches on 30th September. Reservations will be made exclusively online through the Virgin Megastore Tickets website tickets.virginmegastore.me.

The prebooking of the VIP packs gives loyal Global Village visitors the chance to make their purchase on 29th September, 24-hours ahead of the highly anticipated public sale on 30th September 2023.

Guests can choose between Diamond, Platinum, Gold or Silver VIP Packs. All Packs will include VIP entry tickets, VIP parking privileges and VIP Wonder Passes that can be used in multiple Global Village attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not!®, the Cyber City Stunt Show and Carnaval®.

To celebrate Season 28, Global Village has an extraordinary surprise hidden in one VIP Packs. One lucky VIP pack holder will receive a special treat when purchasing this season's pack. The winner will receive a cheque worth AED 28,000 meant to commemorate the 28th Season of the region’s most visited family destination. Additionally, and in the spirit of The Year of Sustainability, all VIP Packs will include seeds of change which guests are encouraged to plant across the UAE.

This season, only 30 Diamond VIP Packs will be available to buy for AED 7,000 and Platinum Packs can be purchased for AED 2,950. The Gold Pack will cost AED 2,250 and Silver Packs will be priced at AED 1,750. Clients with a valid Emirates ID and who are 18 years or older are eligible to purchase VIP packs, with further terms and conditions in effect.

Global Village re-opens its gates on 18th October 2023, and guests can expect further announcements about Season 28 in the coming weeks.





