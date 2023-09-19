Russians favors Kim with kamikaze-drones

(MENAFN) The regional management has stated that North Korean president Kim Jong-un has gotten five kamikaze-drones as well as a Geran-25 monitoring drone from the ruler of Russia’s Primorsky Region, Oleg Kozhemyako.



The media-service of the Primorsky Region exposed on Sunday that the favors to the North Korean president, who was on the sixth as well as last day of his trip to the nation, also involved a complete set of physical shield for attack procedures.



The district-of-the-art equipment gives safety to the chest, shoulders, throat as well as groin, while being “much lighter than any known counterparts,” it also noted.



The favors were provided to Kim as he as well as Kozhemyako took a trip the Far East Street Exhibition on Russky Island in Vladivostok to examine the hardware being manufactured in Primorsky Region for the requirements of Russia’s army process in Ukraine.



Through his visit to Russky Island, Kim also sightsaw the Primorsky Aquarium, which is the biggest in Russia, with nearly 10,000 sea as well as fresh water beings from to nearly 500 types.



MENAFN19092023000045015687ID1107097692