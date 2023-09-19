Recent documents oppose Vatican holocaust statements

(MENAFN) Pope Pius XII was informed regarding the killings of thousands of Jews at the Belzec extermination site in the Nazi taken Poland, Based on a memo issued by Italian newspaper on Saturday. The Vatican has long stressed that it was ignorant of the real measure of the Holocaust.



Sent to Pius’ secretary, the memo was made by German Jesuit priest Lothar Koenig in December 1942 and newly found by a Vatican archivist.



In the letter, the priest allegedly talks about an SS-functioned gas room at the Belzec killing site in Poland, as also denoting to the inhalation site at Auschwitz.



Koenig allegedly depicts how “up to 6,000 men die every day, especially Poles and Jews” in the “blast furnaces” at Belzec.



It is not obvious whether Pius ever went through Koenig’s memo.



