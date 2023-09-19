Agthia Group Shareholders Approve AED 65.31 Million Interim Dividend for H1’23

(MENAFN- Place Communications ) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 12th September 2023: Agthia Group PJSC (AGTHIA:UH), one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, held its General Assembly Meeting virtually today. During the meeting, shareholders approved the Board’s proposed interim cash dividend of 8.25 fils per share (AED 65.31 million) for the 6 months ending 30th June 2023.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Agthia Group, commented: “Our interim dividend reflects Agthia’s robust balance sheet and strong cash generation, and continued confidence in its future growth prospects as it progresses its strategy to become a leading food and beverage company in the MENA region and beyond."

Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group, added: "Agthia’s performance during the first half of 2023 is a testament to our ability to successfully consolidate value-accretive businesses and leverage synergies while maintaining a profitable core. Our strong cash generation enables us to accelerate investment in capacity, sustainability, and digital excellence to futureproof our growth, while delivering an attractive return for all stakeholders.”

Agthia Group recently announced strong first-half results, with Group Net Revenue increasing 10.3% year-on-year to AED 2.2 billion, EBITDA increasing 18.3% supported by margin expansion in Snacking, Protein and Water & Food, and a 6.6% increase in Group Net Profit. The Group’s balance sheet remained robust with cash and equivalents of AED 0.6 billion and liquidity of AED 2.0 billion.





