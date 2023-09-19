AND Seizes 350,000 Natic Pills In Al-Ruwaished, Apprehends 4 Traffickers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 19 (Petra) -- The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) personnel have seized a staggering 350,000 narcotic pills in the Al-Ruwaished region, and apprehended four drug traffickers in a meticulously coordinated security campaign in the Sahab district.
The spokesperson for the General Security Directorate on Tuesday shared insights into the operation, revealing that it was executed following extensive surveillance of individuals considered highly dangerdue to their involvement in drug smuggling and trafficking activities.
"Information came to light concerning one individual stockpiling significant quantities of narcotic pills in an uninhabited desert expanse nestled within the Al-Ruwaished district," he said.
Responding to the intelligence, a joint security force swiftly mobilized and commenced thorough searches across the designated area. The force uncovered three large concealed bags, camouflaged amidst the rocky terrain, filled with 350,000 narcotic pills.
With the illicit pills seized, investigators have initiated inquiries aimed at apprehending the principal suspect and any potential accomplices connected to this concerning case.
In a related context, the AND personnel, armed with valuable information on individuals implicated in drug trafficking activities within the Sahab district of the capital, launched a specialized security campaign targeting these criminal operations. The operation saw multiple locations and residences utilized for the storage and distribution of narcotics being raided, resulting in the apprehension of four drug traffickers. In their possession, authorities found a total of 28 palm-sized hashish, 3,500 narcotic pills, and three firearms.
MENAFN19092023000117011021ID1107097667
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.