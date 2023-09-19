Extremist Settlers Break Into Al-A Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Jerusalem, Sep. 19 (Petra) -- Dozens of Jewish extremist settlers on Tuesday stormed Al-AMosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem.
In a statement, the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem indicated that the settlers carried out today's raids through al-Magharebah Gate in groups under the heavy protection of Israeli police, who restricted Muslim worshippers' access to the mosque.
"The settlers toured the mosque's yards, listened to explanations about the purported 'Temple Mount', and provocatively performed their Talmudic rituals before they left from Al-Silsila Gate amid a state of anger inside the compound," it added.
