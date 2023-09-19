Hooft Participating In 12Th BPO Innovation Summit & Award 2023 As A Silver Sponsor

HoduSoft, a well-renowned provider of unified communication solutions, is proud to announce its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the prestigi12th BPO Innovation Summit & Award 2023. This exciting event is scheduled to take place on September 21, 2023, at the Taj MG Road in Bengaluru.

The BPO Innovation Summit & Award is an outstanding event that will bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to share their knowledge and views related to the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry. The participants can gain better insights into the latest trends, technologies, and strategies driving the BPO landscape forward. It also provides a great opportunity to engage in insightful discussions and network with peers.

By participating in the summit, HoduSoft aims to showcase its innovative products that are driving excellence and innovation in the BPO sector. Some of the key ways by which HoduCC brings communication excellence include-

Connect customers across all platforms–chat, SMS, email, and more

Inbuilt AI Chatbot for 24/7 customer support

Comprehensive CRM integration capabilities

Robust & secure customizable platform

All attendees must visit HoduSoft's booth at the summit to explore their portfolio of communication solutions designed to meet the unique needs of the BPO sector.

Here are the details of the event-

Event- 12th BPO Innovation Summit & Award 2023

Date- 21st September, 2023

Place- Taj, MG Road, Bengaluru

HoduSoft Participants- Kartik Khambhati (Co-Founder & CBDO) and Mayur Mehta (Business Development Manager)

On participating in the 12th BPO Innovation Summit & Award 2023, Kartik Khambhati (the Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft) said, "We are thrilled to be a part of this prominent summit as a Silver Sponsor. This event offers a unique platform for all the attendees to connect with industry experts, share their knowledge & expertise, and collaborate on innovative solutions that will shape the future of the BPO sector."

Kartik Khambhati further said,“HoduSoft's team is highly committed to providing cutting-edge communication solutions that empower businesses to streamline their operations, boost customer experiences, and increase efficiency. Through this event, our expert team will provide insights to build a customer-centric approach in a business. It also aims to showcase how HoduSoft's comprehensive UC solutions are contributing greatly towards reshaping business communication, boosting efficiency, and supporting the BPO industry's growth and transformation.”

About Us:

HoduSoft is one of the leading unified business communications solutions providers in the world. It is widely known for offering quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. With a foon innovation and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft empowers BPOs with reliable, feature-rich communication tools that enhance efficiency and improve customer experience.