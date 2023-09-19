Road Town, British Virgin Islands, Sep 13, 2023 -- NiFTiesLab Corp, operator of HSAC, the world's first BRC-20 attention economy token, has announced the launch of the“HSAC Web3 Grand Prix” (GP) virtual Formula One racing experience in Singapore. Racers and audience members alike have the chance to win prizes from a pool of 1 million HSAC tokens.

“Our Grand Prix series represents a perfect use case of $HSAC as an attention token. We've partnered with the Assetto Coracing simulator game to deliver HSAC to their fans who participate in our GP series,” said an official representative from NiFTiesLab.

The HSAC Web3 GP events will take place at multiple Web3 event venues. Their inaugural Singapore GP Street Circuit event coincides with the first day of Token2049, which is set to be the world's largest blockchain conference in 2023, and is also just ahead of Singapore's Formula One Grand Prix weekend which attracts over 300,000 people to the city every year.

HSAC Web3 GP video: Web3 With High-Speed Virtual Motorsports

The HSAC Web3 GP fuses high-speed Formula One action with cutting-edge technological offerings to keep fans on the edge of their seats:

A prize pool of 1 million HSAC tokens is available to participants in the HSAC Web3 GP. Race winners will receive HSAC rewards, ensuring a highly competitive spirit for the event. In addition, spectators who watch the races will earn HSAC tokens for participating in the event by voting for their favorite drivers and engaging with the community. Limited edition BRC-20 Ordinals will also be available as digital memorabilia of the HSAC Web3 GP for fans and collectors.

The platform will feature an immersive experience that allows Assetto Cofans worldwide to compete in the circuits, engage with Web3 sponsors and partners, and interact with other fans. The HSAC Web3 GP will also travel to multiple leading Web3 events, where racing fans in the Web3 space can participate in the races and win attractive prizes.

Fans who want to participate in the HSAC Web3 GP can learn more by joining the event's official Discord channel: and Fun on the Bitcoin Network

HSAC is the first attention token on the Bitcoin network, representing an opportunity for gaming, app and inteplatform companies of all kinds to reward and incentivize user engagement with tokens and Ordinals that are part of a Bitcoin community which represents nearly half of the entire cryptocurrency market.

HSAC embraces the BRC-20 token standard, which relies on Bitcoin's undefeated proof-of-work security infrastructure. This new token standard allows HSAC to offer transaction fees as low as US$0.15 while maintaining respectable speeds. It is roughly $6 cheaper per transaction than ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network, which famously suffer from high inflation and congestion, as well as numersecurity breaches that have lost investors hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years.

The technological advantages of HSAC complement its interactive, community-centric nature as an attention token, giving it broad appeal that can offer new opportunities for drivers, teams and sponsors that participate in the HSAC Web3 GP events.