Jain4jain Online Matrimony Celebrating Das Lakshan Parv: Aligning Relationships

Jain4Jain Delhi, India---- Jain4Jain.com, the leading online matrimonial platform specializing in Jain community matchmaking, is delighted to announce the celebration of Das Lakshan Parv starting from Sept 19' 2023. This auspicievent underscores the alignment of Jain4Jain.com's values with the ten virtuprinciples known as Das Lakshan Dharma, strengthening its commitment to fostering meaningful relationships within the Jain community.

Das Lakshan Parv, also known as Paryushana Parva, is a spiritually significant time for Jains worldwide. It represents a period of introspection, purification of the soul, and a recommitment to the foundational principles that define Jain philosophy. Jain4Jainrecognizes the intrinsic connection between Das Lakshan Dharma and harmonirelationships within the Jain community.

The celebration of Das Lakshan Parv by Jain4Jainemphasizes the significance of the Das Lakshan Dharma in the context of matrimonial relationships.

These ten virtuprinciples include:

Kshama (Forgiveness): A virtue that emphasizes the importance of forgiveness, both seeking and granting, to attain inner peace.

Mardav (Humility): Encouraging individuals to cultivate a spirit of humility and modesty in their interactions.

Arjava (Straightforwardness): Promoting honesty, truthfulness, and sincerity in one's thoughts, words, and actions.

Satya (Truthfulness): Advocating for absolute truthfulness and integrity in all aspects of life.

Shaucha (Purity): Focusing on maintaining purity in thoughts, words, and deeds, and embracing a clean and virtulifestyle.

Sanyam (Self-restraint): Teaching the importance of self-control and restraint over desires and temptations.

Tapa (Austerity): Encouraging individuals to practice asceticism and austerity to purify the soul.

Tyaga (Renunciation): Advocating for the renunciation of worldly possessions and attachments, leading to spiritual liberation.

Akinchanya (Non-attachment): Promoting detachment from material possessions and worldly desires.

Brahmacharya (Celibacy): Encouraging celibacy and the preservation of vital energy for spiritual growth.

