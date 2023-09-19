Electronic Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 4.6% By 2032 X Herald

The electronics sector has recently seen tremendgrowth due to the rapidly rising demand for both industrial and consumer devices. This has led to an increase in demand for chemicals specifically made for making and maintaining electronic components, such electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide.

Manufacturers of semiconductor ICs have been compelled to shrink the size due to rising demand for small electronic gadgets. The gradual downgrading of microelectronic and optoelectronic devices, including integrated circuits, from millimetre to nanoscale has compelled manufacturers to enhance their purity standards.

With each new nano-sized chip generation, demand for electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide goes up exponentially as electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide meets the requirements of the electronic industry concerning purity and stability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 4.6% and be valued at US$ 2.2 billion by 2032

East Asia dominated the market with a 75.0% market share in 2021

Europe is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 91.3 million by the end of 2022

China is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 440.8 million by the end of 2022

Application in printed circuit board Etching is likely to represent 58.0% of the market share in 2022 East Asia and North America's demand for EGHP is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.4% and 3.2%, respectively.

“Growing electronics industry and the need of high purity cleaning agents for ICs will propel the demand for electronic grade hydrogen peroxide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Electronic Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Industry Research



By Primary Function :



Etchant (Etching Agent)

Oxidizing & Cleaning Agent

By Concentration :



30% -32%

Above 32%

By Contamination Level :



<100 ppb



<10 ppb



<1 ppb



<0.1 ppb

<0.01 ppb

By Application :



Printed Circuit Board Etching



Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning



Flat Panel Display Manufacturing



Photovoltaic Manufacturing Others

Market Development

Market titans within the electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide industry are maintaining a balance between organic and inorganic growth strategies. Investment, capacity expansions, and targeted product launches are the key to success in the market. Major players are also observed to be involved in joint ventures and acquisitions to be in the commanding seat.

Investments in production facilities and novel technologies by the market players have taken the purity levels of hydrogen peroxide to the next tangent. The manufacturers are now eyeing PPT (Parts Per Trillion) of purity levels to better assist the semiconductor manufacturers.

Key Companies Profiled



Arkema S.A.

Changchun Group

Evonik Industries

Grasim Industries

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Santoku Chemical Industries Co., Ltd

Solvay Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on primary function (etchant (etching agent), oxidizing & cleaning agent), concentration (30%-32%, above 32%), contamination level (<100 ppb, <10 ppb, <1 ppb, <0.1 ppb, <0.01 ppb), and application (printed circuit board etching, semiconductor wafer cleaning, flat panel display manufacturing, photovoltaic manufacturing, Others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa)

