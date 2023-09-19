Azerbaijan Shares First Footage Of Armenian Terrorist Attack On Fuzuli-Sha Road (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The first
images from the scene of the terrorist attack on the Fuzuli-Shusha
road have been published, Trend reports.
A criminal case has been opened on the fact of a terrorist act
committed against employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of
Azerbaijan.
The General Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Internal
Affairs, and the State Security Service of the Republic of
Azerbaijan made a joint statement to this effect.
As a result of a terrorist act, on a newly built tunnel road
near the village of Taghavard in Khojavand district, a KAMAZ truck
carrying employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the
Republic of Azerbaijan exploded on a mine planted by a sabotage
group of Armenian illegal armed groups on the territory of
Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed,
on September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4).
It should be noted that the truck was on its way to the site of
the terrorist attack that took place on the same day at the 58th
kilometer of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the
Khojavand district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency
of Azerbaijan.
The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Jamalzade
Asim Knyaz (born in 1994), Shirinov Ramil Arif (born in 1987),
Mahmudov Seymur Elsevar (born in 1991), and Zamanov Khazar Azer
(born in 1998), died on the spot.
We present footage from the scene:
MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107097608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.